Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PL. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.69. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,145,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

