PLATINCOIN (PLC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,489.90

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market capitalization of $423,583.43 and approximately $16,489.90 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 732,484,184 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

