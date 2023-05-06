Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.25 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 2,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

