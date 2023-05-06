Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 243 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after buying an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after buying an additional 1,000,548 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $367.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.