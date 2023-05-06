Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,554 shares of company stock valued at $236,646,413 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

MA traded up $8.54 on Friday, hitting $384.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.