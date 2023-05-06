Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.15-16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.74. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.15-$16.80 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

PSA traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.91. The company had a trading volume of 643,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,096. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

