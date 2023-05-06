Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.15-16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.74. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.15-$16.80 EPS.
Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %
PSA traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.91. The company had a trading volume of 643,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,096. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
