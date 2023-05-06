Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Decreased by KeyCorp

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.45.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE QSR opened at C$95.80 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$99.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.96.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.