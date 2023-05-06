Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 37.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Further Reading

