QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.78. 10,745,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.96.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

