QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,745,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.