Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $69.24 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028167 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 409,751,566,603 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

