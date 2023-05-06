Raymond James Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$2.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.99.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$160.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

About Slate Office REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

