Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 158.34%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 97.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.