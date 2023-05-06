RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

RNR opened at $206.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.99 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.99%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

