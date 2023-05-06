Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lazydays in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.80 million.

Lazydays Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazydays

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 362,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,953,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,915,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

See Also

