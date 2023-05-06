Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE REZI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 1,173,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after purchasing an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,477,000 after purchasing an additional 474,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.