Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,408. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REZI. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Stories

