Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 1,173,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $64,941.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.