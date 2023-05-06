Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

