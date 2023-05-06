Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $114.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

