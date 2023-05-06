Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 602 ($7.52) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $582.40.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

