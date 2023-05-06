River Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,133 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $198.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $193.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

