River Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,849 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

