Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $525.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $490.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $458.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

