RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.01 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Up 2.7 %

RPT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.24. 559,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,692. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.