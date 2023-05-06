Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $53.44 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $53,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

HZNP opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

