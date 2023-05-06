Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.08-7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.08-$7.57 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. 554,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,354. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

