Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.49 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $35.49 million and $4,772.11 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.36 or 0.06572918 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,322,946,835 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,367,812 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

