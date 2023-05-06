Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

