Semus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,129 shares of company stock worth $2,728,070. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.