Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading 23.7% Higher

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating) traded up 23.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). 1,187,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 845% from the average session volume of 125,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.65 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.75.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

