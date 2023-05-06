Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after buying an additional 333,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

SPG stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.55. 1,340,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

