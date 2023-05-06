SingularityNET Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $356.68 million and $33.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017752 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.07 or 1.00036207 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002287 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30721958 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $25,089,943.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

