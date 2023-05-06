Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 17,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 52,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

