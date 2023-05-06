SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

SP Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. 103,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,989. The company has a market cap of $697.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Insider Activity at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.59 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SP Plus by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SP Plus by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

