Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 94,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Starbucks worth $305,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

