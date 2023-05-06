Stifel Nicolaus Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $350.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.43.

EPAM stock opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.16. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

