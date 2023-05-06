Stifel Nicolaus Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $350.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $396.43.
EPAM Systems Price Performance
EPAM stock opened at $242.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.16. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
