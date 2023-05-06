StockNews.com Begins Coverage on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. Analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

In other news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in QuickLogic by 84.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.