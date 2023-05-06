StockNews.com Downgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to Hold

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

ATLC stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atlanticus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atlanticus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atlanticus by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

