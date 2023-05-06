StockNews.com Upgrades Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

FOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.80.

FOXF opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.87. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fox Factory by 33.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 166.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

