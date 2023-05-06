StockNews.com Upgrades Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

