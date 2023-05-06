Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $960-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.49 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE SRI traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 207,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $449.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

