Strike (STRK) Price Hits $12.57 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $12.57 or 0.00043549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $46.50 million and $1.17 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,698,719 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

