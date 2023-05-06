Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Capitalization of $193,429.40

Substratum (SUB) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 59% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $193,429.40 and $16.61 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,895.73 or 0.99974925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00050785 USD and is up 38.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

