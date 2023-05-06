Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.95. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 23,084 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Drilling Products in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Superior Drilling Products news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 84,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,104,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 165,988 shares of company stock worth $154,825 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Superior Drilling Products worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

