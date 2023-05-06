Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $47.16 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,488,781,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,797,310,970 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

