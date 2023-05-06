Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,220,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $253,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

