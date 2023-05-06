Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 156,356 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of EOG Resources worth $308,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

