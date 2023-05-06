Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. 16,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Sylogist Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

