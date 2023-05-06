Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

SYY stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,730,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

